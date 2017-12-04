Gracie Mansion holding lottery for free holiday party tickets

YORKVILLE, Manhattan — A ticket lottery is being held for the annual holiday party at Gracie Mansion on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray are opening their doors to New York families and residents in the spirit of the holiday season. The 3,000 lucky winners will get the chance to tour the mansion to see the decorations and learn about the buildings history.

Guests will also be able to view the “New York 1942” art installation inside, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of Gracie Mansion as the official mayoral residence of New York City.

The lottery is open to residents of the city as determined by zip code.

Tickets will be available from Monday, Dec. 4, to Thursday, Dec. 14. Guests may reserve up to four tickets through the event site or by calling 311.