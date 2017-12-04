Giants coach Ben McAdoo fired, NFL Network reports

NEW YORK — Giants coach Ben McAdoo has been fired, less than a week after benching star quarterback Eli Manning, the NFL network reported Monday.

McAdoo, a second-year head coach, faced criticism after benching two-time Super Bowl MVP Manning, the Associated Press reported last Wednesday.

He reportedly made the decision days prior, and co-owner John Mara and general manager Jerry Reese were in agreement.

The decision clearly hurt and annoyed Manning who has been the face of the Giants since they made a bold draft day trade with the-then San Diego Chargers in 2004 to swap first-round picks and get the No. 1 overall selection to the Meadowlands.

Last week, McAdoo refused to say if this was the end of the Manning era.

“I have a lot of confidence in Eli as a player, as a quarterback,” McAdoo said. “But at this point, it’s my responsibility for the organization to make sure we take a look at Geno and at some point take a look at Davis and give them the opportunity to show what they can do.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.