Enjoy a tour of the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The cozy southwest Brooklyn community of Dyker Heights is well-known for its love of the holiday season.

Each year more than 100,000 people brave the cold to see the decorated Brooklyn homes.

And for good reason: The holiday lights displays have been dazzling the community since 1984.

According to Business Insider, Lucy and Angelo Spata of 84th Street helped foster the holiday lights tradition more than 30 years ago, when they began decorating their home with life-sized toy soldier displays.

Some nights, the Spata family even hires an ‘Elmo’ actor take photos with kids and help nurture the spirit of the holidays.

While many of the homes do hire independent-decorating companies to handle the holiday lights set-up, even the more modestly-decorated houses draw in quite the crowd.

Subway riders who want to visit the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights should plan to take the D train to 71st Street.

But — bundle up! The train will leave you with a 15-minute walk.

You can also take the B1 bus towards Brighton Beach and exit at 12th Avenue.

Most homeowners keep the lights up through New Year’s Eve, so if you’re planning a trip, you’ve still got some time to enjoy the fun.

Happy holidays!