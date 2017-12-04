Brooklyn woman struggles to climbs stairs of her sixth floor apartment, needs a transfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Yvette Drinks lives on the sixth floor at the Brownsville Houses. She says she is frail, and she feels like she is jail, not just in her body, but also her apartment.

“When I go upstairs I don’t want to get back down these stairs. It is going to be what kills me are these stairs,” said Drinks.

Her elevator only goes up to the fifth floor, so the last floor to her home, she says she is forced to climb.

“I skipped and tripped down the stairs. Coming down I broke my thumb a couple of weeks ago,” said Drinks.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “Our staff met with the resident today to help her transfer to a more suitable apartment as soon as possible. While we have a vacancy rate of less than 1 percent, we strive to provide all residents the home that best suits their family’s needs.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.