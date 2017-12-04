24-hour subway service should be legally required, councilman says

NEW YORK — A city councilman hopes to legally require the MTA to run 24-hour service in order to receive funding.

The MTA is jointly funded by the state and city, but Councilman Rafael Espinal plans to submit a legislative request that would require the MTA to run throughout all hours of the day in order to receive funding from the city. His idea follows recommendations from the Regional Plan Association to stop 24-hour service so the MTA can have more time to make needed repairs.

“This proposal would hurt NYC’s nighttime economy, further pollute our air quality because of increased demand in taxis, and hurt middle income and lower income earners who are likely working the night shift,” Espinal said.

The proposed subway changes from the Regional Plan Association include no overnight service between Monday and Thursday. It would impact nearly 85,000 commuters.

“Our transit service is already bad enough and there should be no talk of scaling it back even further, especially when other cities like London are creating 24-hour services for the first time.,” Espinal said. “While I commend the current MTA leadership and the Mayor for rejecting the idea to close the subways at night, we must ensure that this remains the standard policy now and in the future.”

