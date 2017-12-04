13-year-old girl killed herself after years of bullying, family says

YUCAIPA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl who attempted to take her own life has died after being taken off life support, PIX11 sister station KTLA reports.

Rosalie Avila, an eighth grader at Mesa View Middle School in Yucaipa, Calif., was found hanging in her bedroom last week after years of being bullied, family members told KNSD.

“My daughter had the whole world,” Freddie Avila told the television station. “Now, I just have to think about what she could have done or what she could have become. Now it’s just a memory.”

The teenager, described as smart, loving and an artist in a GoFundMe page posted by her mother, apologized to her family in a note.

In the note, she wrote that she was being bullied over her appearance, the Daily Mail reported.

On the night she was found, Rosalie Avila was rushed to Loma Linda Hospital in critical condition.

The family decided to take her off life support after she was declared brain dead on Dec. 1.

“She’s loved by so many people and by her family. She was daddy’s girl and mommy’s princess. She wanted to be a lawyer and wanted to help the world to be a better place. The world lost a treasure,” the GoFundMe post read.

Middle school officials were aware of the bullying and had Rosalie Avila in counseling, her aunt, Sandra Zebaneh told the television station.

The teen even been documenting the names of those who were mean to her in a journal.

Rosalie Avila’s family is now asking for others to help put a stop to bullying.

“It’s not right to bully other kids,” Zebaneh told KNSD. “It’s not right to call them names, not right to make fun of what they are wearing. It’s horrible. Please stop the bullying.”

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.