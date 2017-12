HARLEM, Manhattan — A 64-year-old woman died in a fire that broke out early Sunday in Harlem.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on the seventh floor of 2130 First Avenue.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found deceased inside the apartment. Another woman, age 56, was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No criminality is suspected.