Men fatally shot in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island overnight

NEW YORK — Three people were killed in separate shooting incidents across three boroughs overnight, police said.

The first fatal shooting was in Staten Island, officials said. A man in his 30s was inside a parked Dodge Durango when he was shot in the head around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was found unconscious and unresponsive.

No arrests have been made. Police have identified a suspect from a witness’ account, but have not yet released a description. The victim hasn’t been identified.

A 30-year-old man was shot repeatedly in the torso in East Flatbush minutes later, police said. He was rushed from E. 93rd Street to Kings County Hospital, but he did not survive. Police have not yet released his name. No arrests have been made.

A 27-year-old man was shot just after midnight on Sunday in Washington Heights. Yadel Garcia was shot several times in the back near the intersection of Broadway and West 175th Street.

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting and are searching for the man, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).