Man dead, 2 others injured in New Jersey shooting

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. — Officials say a New Jersey man is dead and two others have been wounded in a shooting not far from the seaside gambling resort of Atlantic City.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said Sunday in a statement that 29-year-old Josue Demosthenes died after he was shot multiple times in Pleasantville.

Tyner says a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were also shot in the incident. They were all taken an Atlantic City hospital, where Demosthenes was pronounced dead.

Tyner says the other victims are stable and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.