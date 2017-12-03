Man breaks into Bronx Jewish nursing home, throws fire extinguisher at 84-year-old man: sources

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A 41-year-old Yonkers man broke into a Jewish nursing home in the Bronx and assaulted an 84-year-old resident Saturday, police sources said.

Alen Califano walked into the University Avenue facility while allegedly smoking a joint, sources said. He damaged property in a 61-year-old man’s room before moving on to an 84-year-old man’s room.

Califano allegedly demanded money from the nursing home resident, police sources said. He became violent when the victim refused.

“I’ll kill you, you f***ing Jew,” Califano said, according to police sources.

He allegedly struck the man with some sort of cardboard tube, causing lacerations to the victim’s mouth and forehead. Califano also threw a fire extinguisher at the man, who was able to block it.

The Yonkers man was arrested by police in the building’s lobby, police sources said. They found a collapsible baton on him.

Police charged Califano with robbery, assault as a hate crime, burglary, burglary causing physical injury, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana.