‘Grinch bots’ are stealing Christmas; buy out toys, resell at higher prices

A new kind of grinch has it out for Christmas.

“Grinch bots,” the same cyber scalpers who were responsible for buying tickets to Broadway shows and major concerts and reselling them for unfairly higher prices, have now changed their focus to popular holiday toys, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

These cyber bots buy all sorts of holiday gifts that range from dolls to gaming equipment. For example, the popular ‘Fingerling’ toy—which usually sell for $14.99—are being sold by the cyber bots on secondary websites for as much as $1,000.

The BOTS act, which Schumer sponsored and Congress passed, increases fairness for consumers buying tickets. However, the law only applies specifically to Broadway and concert tickets – not toys. Now Schumer has called on the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association to block the bots and begin to work on ways to counter future attempts of scalpers trying to carry out similar nefarious plans.