Golden Krust founder, CEO dead at 57

THE BRONX — The founder and CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill was found dead in his Bronx factory Saturday, police confirm.

According to New York Daily News, 57-year-old Lowell Hawthorne shot himself inside the factory on Park Avenue in Claremont around 5:30 p.m.

Jamaica-born Hawthorne opened the first Golden Krust store on East Gun Hill Road in 1989.

Hawthorne, who once appeared on “Undercover Boss,” built the business into a national empire with more than 120 restaurants in nine states.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed their condolences via Twitter Saturday evening.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.

For more information on suicide prevention, including additional resources and warning signs, you can visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.

Lowell Hawthorne was a good friend, and was always ready to help my office whenever we needed him. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and employees during this difficult time. https://t.co/8HxX4CoSyg — Ruben Diaz Jr. (@rubendiazjr) December 3, 2017