Family of Queens man facing deportation this week desperate to keep dad in the U.S.

WOODHAVEN, Queens — A 57-year-old Queens dad is less than a week away from a scheduled deportation, but his family isn't giving up on the right to keep him here.

There's a petition with nearly 10,000 signatures calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement not to deport Juan Villacis on Friday.

"He’s an extraordinary human being and we are asking ICE to reconsider," Paulina Rueda said.

The family entered the country legally seeking political asylum. Once that was denied, the family stayed her, but checked in with ICE every year. The change in administration meant a change in status.

Liany Villacis, Juan's wife, was also ordered to buy a one-way ticket to her native Colombia for Jan. 15. Her husband turns 58 this Wednesday. He'll most likely be spending it alone in a detention center.

The Villacis family’s immigration lawyer has filed a 1,000-page emergency stay of removal and is also hoping the Board of Immigration will re-open the case. Villacis is expected to be sent to a Texas detention center early Monday morning.

The family is hoping to hear good news sometime before Friday. They are cautiously hopeful because they say that’s the best way to get through the holidays when they’re missing their husband and father so much.