1 dead after hit-and-run driver strikes several pedestrians in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens — Police say a man driving down a street in Queens early Sunday morning struck at least six people, killing one and critically injuring several others.

A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected.

He says the man fled after striking them around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police are searching for the driver, who they say had his hair in a ponytail. He was driving a white Hyundai Sonata.

Police say the crash happened after a knife fight outside a hookah lounge at 127th and Liberty Avenue. Two people were stabbed in the fight and rushed to the hospital.

The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.

Police still were sorting out the details, but authorities say there was a dispute before the man drove into the people.