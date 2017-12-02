Woman viciously attacked in Brooklyn robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — A woman was viciously attacked during a robbery in Brooklyn Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:27 p.m. when a 63-year-old woman was entering her residence along Morgan Avenue in Greenpoint when two men followed her inside and punched her in the face, police said.

As one of the men acted as a lookout, the other continuously punched the woman in the face and head, officers said.

They fled with the victim’s purse, which contained her cellphone and $40.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries including a fractured eye socket, jaw, and bruising and swelling to the face.

The first man is described as 15 to 23 years old and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored sweatpants, and dark-colored shoes.

The second man is described as 15 to 23 years old and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).