Video: Masked man tosses Molotov cocktail into Brooklyn supermarket

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man they say threw a Molotov cocktail into a Brooklyn supermarket early Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when a man entered Tashkent Supermarket on Brighton Beach Avenue. He threw two bottles of Molotov cocktails into the store before fleeing the location on a motorcycle maneuvered by another man, police said.

The store employees were able to extinguish the fire without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Police are unsure as to what may have caused this attack.

The man who threw the bottles into the store was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a black mask.

The motorcyclist was last seen wearing a black and white motorcycle helmet, black hoodie, red shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

