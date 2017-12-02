USPS mailboxes stolen in Yonkers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YONKERS, New York — Several USPS mailboxes were stolen in Yonkers on Saturday, officials reported.

The Yonkers Police Department and inspectors from the United States Postal Service are investigating the bizarre incidents. Mailboxes seemingly vanished from three intersections: Roxbury Drive and Central Park Avenue, North Broadway and Gateway Road and Bellevue Avenue and Roberts Avenue.

Residents who recently used these mailboxes are advised to monitor their bank and credit accounts for signs of unauthorized activity and identity theft. Officials also advise anyone who sees suspicious activity around mailboxes to call the police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724.