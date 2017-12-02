Uniondale man arrested for striking man in the neck with sharp object

LEVITTOWN, New York — A Uniondale man was arrested for allegedly striking a man in the neck with a sharp object, police announced Saturday.

Edwin Gonzalez arrived at the victim’s home in Levittown on Friday, according to police. A verbal argument ensued and escalated into a physical altercation when Gonzalez, 23, reportedly struck the victim in the neck with an unknown sharp object at approximately 11 pm. Gonzalez then fled on foot and left his car behind, cops said.

The victim, 24, was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for a lacerated artery.

After an investigation, Gonzalez was placed under arrest on Saturday at 2:00 a.m. in East Meadow. He is being charged with second degree assault.