Two police officers injured in Brooklyn car crash

BROOKLYN, New York — Two police officers were injured in a car crash in Brooklyn Saturday, according to police.

The officers were traveling east bound on Ridgewood Avenue in a marked police car while responding to an emergency, police said. At about 11:18 a.m., a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer reportedly collided with them at the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and Hemlock Street.

Police said the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer, a 62-year-old male, disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection.

The two officers and the driver were taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.