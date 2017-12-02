Trump visits NYC, says he’s got ‘nothing to hide’ on Flynn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he had to fire his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, because of his lies to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

On Twitter, the president contends that Flynn's actions during the transition following the 2016 election "were lawful." Trump adds, "There was nothing to hide!"

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

Trump's tweet was delivered while he was in a motorcade in midtown Manhattan heading to a fundraiser. It's his most substantial reaction to the guilty plea by Flynn on Friday as part of the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Before leaving the White House for New York City, Trump told reporters there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.

During his trip to New York City for fundraiser events, President Trump was met with protestors both for and against him.

PIX11'S Meredith Ganzman contributed to this report.