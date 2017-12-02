Thieves get away with $600 after knifepoint robbery in Brooklyn subway station: police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Police are searching for two men they say robbed a man of $600 on the subway in the Brooklyn last month.

The incident occurred around Nov. 9 around 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man got off a northbound D train at New Utrecht Avenue and 62nd Street.

Two men followed the victim from the platform to the mezzanine area of the train station, where they displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property while the second man grabbed the victim, police said.

The first man took the victim’s cellphone and wallet, containing $600 in cash, a Chase credit card, and a Guatemalan identification card.

Two men fled the station in an unknown direction. The victim wasn’t injured and refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).