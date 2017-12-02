New York named the ‘hangriest’ state according to Snickers survey

NEW YORK — The Big Apple has been hailed as the “hangriest” state in America, according to a survey done by Snickers.

In a poll across all 50 states, about 72 percent of New Yorkers admitted they get angry or “in a mood” when hungry, the New York Post reported.

The poll also noted that New Yorkers also experience hanger most frequently, hitting hunger-infused anger seven times a month – well above the five times average for the rest of the U.S.

According to New York Post-obtained information, women said they were more likely to be grumpy with people as their hanger sets in compared to men (70 percent to 52 percent) but men said they had done something regretful when hangry (63 percent to 54 percent).

The study also found that about 26 percent of people have also been reduced to tears by hanger and about 22 percent have thrown tantrums.

A spokesperson for Snickers said the survey results “are a fun way of letting people know that Snickers is on their side during hangry moments.”

California, Utah, and Florida were also the states where people are especially “hangry,” where it takes about 18 minutes for a hungry person to get mad.

The least “hangry” place goes to Idaho, where it takes over 36 people to go from hungry to angry.

Luckily, hanger-issues seem to get better with age as the poll showed a drop to just over 40 percent of people over 55 saying they have been hangry.