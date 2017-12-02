Mother robbed while walking with 8-year-old daughter in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN, New York — A mother was robbed while walking with her 8-year-old daughter in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

The female victim, 30, was with her daughter in front of 1 Wells Street. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a group of four males and one female approached her from behind, cops said. One of the males grabbed the woman while another displayed a black firearm and demanded her money and phone.

They removed two phones and a wallet containing identification and credit cards from the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals pictured in a surveillance photo from the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).