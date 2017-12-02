Man steals $90 from woman’s hands as she pays cashier: police

THE BRONX, New York — An unidentified individual grabbed $90 from a woman’s hands as she was paying a cashier in a Bronx grocery store, police said Saturday.

The incident was reported to police at approximately 3 p.m. inside a grocery store on East Gun Hill Road. The victim, 55, was attempting to pay a cashier when she was approached by the individual, who then grabbed the money from her hands and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

The individual is a male and is approximately 5 feet 11 inches and 180 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).