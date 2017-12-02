Man slashes woman in the face with razor blade on Bronx bus: police

THE BRONX, New York — Police are searching for an individual who slashed a woman with a razor blade multiple times in the face Friday on a BX4 MTA bus.

The incident was reported to police at approximately 3 p.m. on the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Pugsley Street. The altercation reportedly began as a verbal dispute between the victim and the individual that turned physical, police said.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition and treated for her injuries.

The individual is described to be 25-30 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag and a black hooded jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).