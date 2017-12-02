Man sentenced to prison for 1993 killing of his girlfriend in front of 2-year-old son

The BRONX — A man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in front of their son back in 1993.

District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Monday that Michael Stewart, who also goes by Kenneth Hall, was sentenced to prison for second-degree murder in connection to the death of his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Sophia Blair, more than 20 years ago.

In Sept. 20, 1993, Blair was found in her Creston Avenue apartment with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The 2-year-old son she shared with Stewart, Jamal, was left unattended for more than ten hours until police discovered Blair’s body.

Stewart, who investigators said flew to the island of Jamaica, called Blair’s father after he landed, informing him his daughter was dead. Stewart’s fingerprints were found at the scene.

23 years later, Stewart returned to the United States in December and was taken into custody.

Following the sentencing, the District Attorney spoke about the justice Blair finally received, “The defendant may have eluded justice for more than two decades, but the prosecutors in my office and dedicated NYPD detectives never forgot about this horrific case. The defendant will now spend many years in prison and I hope this brings a measure of closure to the victim’s family.”