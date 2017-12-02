Group sought after robbing woman in front of 8-year-old daughter in Brooklyn: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the five people they say robbed a woman who was with her 8-year-old daughter in Brooklyn Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. as the 30-year-old woman was walking with her daughter in front of 1 Wells Street in Cypress Hills.

As they were walking, a group of four men and a woman came up to them from behind. One of the men grabbed her from behind while another displayed a firearm demanding money and her phone, police said.

The victim complied, giving them two phones and her wallet with identification and credit cards.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).