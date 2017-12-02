Governor Cuomo calls on government to approve federal aid for Puerto Rico

Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on the federal government to approve a federal aid package to rebuild the $94.4 billion in damages Puerto Rico is faced with following Hurricane Maria.

Prior to heading to Puerto Rico, Cuomo spoke to press Saturday morning about New York’s contributions to the recovery efforts on the island.

Cuomo traveled to the island Saturday to tour the current state of recovery and highlighted the need for immediate funding and basic fairness from the federal government for all Americans.

“Puerto Rico still faces a long road to recovery, and the federal government should not only be ashamed of itself for the way it has handled this crisis, but for treating Puerto Ricans as second-class citizens. It’s time for Congress to give this matter the attention it deserves and fully fund Puerto Rico’s $94.4 billion recovery plan without delay,” he said.

Puerto Rico has made progress since recovery efforts started about 70 days ago, but improvements continue to be road-blocked by the lack of response by the federal government. Nearly one-third of the power is still offline and more than $31 billion in housing damages have been established.

Governor Cuomo will also meet and thank a group of New York utility workers who have traveled there through the mutual aid process to assist with the restoration of the island’s power grid.