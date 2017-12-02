Arrest made in connection to missing 3-year-old girl, presumed to be dead

A missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl is believed to be dead and her mother’s live-in boyfriend faces charges in connection with her disappearance, authorities said.

“It is believed that Mariah is deceased,” the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, even as what happened to the little girl after her mother tucked her into bed nearly a week ago remains a mystery.

Earl Kimrey, 32, was being held Saturday on more than $1 million bond at the Onslow County Detention Center following his arrest for concealing a death, obstruction of justice and other charges, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimrey was described by authorities as the live-in boyfriend of the girl’s mother, who reported Mariah missing on Monday morning after putting her to bed in their Jacksonville home the previous night.

“Due to evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, it is believed that Mariah is deceased,” the sheriff’s office said. “At this time, the location of Mariah is unknown. The searches will now shift to a recovery process.”

The arrest warrant said Kimrey obstructed justice by “removing Mariah Woods’ body from the scene of her death, and did conceal (the) death and body, knowing that (she) died from unnatural causes.”

Kimrey allegedly “failed to notify a law enforcement authority of the death of Mariah Woods, and secretly disposed of the dead child’s body,” according to the warrant.

Kimrey’s attorney, Walter Paramore, did not immediately return a call for comment.

‘She’s my baby’

Mariah was last seen Sunday night when her mother, Kristy Woods, put the girl to bed, according to the sheriff’s officeh. Woods reported Mariah missing about 6 a.m. Monday, when an Amber Alert was issued.

More than 700 volunteers turned out Friday as the search for the missing girl shifted to the area around a creek a few miles from her home, CNN affiliate WNCN reported.

The FBI was analyzing items recovered during the search, which included sorting through 95,000 pounds of trash from a landfill, authorities said.

Residents were moved to action following Woods’ public appeals for help in the search for her “very sweet, loving girl” with blue eyes and long brown hair.

“I’ll do anything that I can, whatever you want,” said Woods, according to WNCN. “Just bring her home, please, safe and sound. She’s my baby. She’s my everything.”

Mariah’s family has been cooperating with investigators and additional charges could be filed in the case, authorities said.

Kimrey’s arrest warrant also states that he stole two dressers from a Jacksonville home between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3:30 a.m. Monday. He is also charged with second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property, authorities said.