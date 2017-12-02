20-year-old fatally shot in Long Island City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND CITY, New York — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Long Island City on Saturday, police said.

At about 4:04 p.m., neighbors reported hearing gunfire in the area around 36th Avenue and 21st Street outside the NYCHA Ravenswood Community Center. Police responded and discovered an unconscious and unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Jerrel Lewis.

The shooter reportedly barricaded himself in an apartment around the corner from the shooting, according to police. The NYPD hostage negotiation team was on scene. Officials said three people have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

