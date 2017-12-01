Where to see Santa in NYC, NJ and Long Island

Santa has arrived!

Below is a list of where you can see him in New York City, Long Island and New Jersey, including at local malls, holiday pop-ups and farms:

MANHATTAN

Santa’s Corner at Bryant Park Winter Village

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. , daily from Dec. 16 through Dec. 23

Where: Sixth Avenue between West 40th and West 42nd streets

Details: Visitors can take a picture with Santa using their own camera or cellphone. Workers will also be available to take pictures that can be downloaded from Bryant Park’s Flickr page.

Macy’s Herald Square

When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24

Where: 151 W. 34th St., NY, NY; eighth floor

Details: This year’s Santaland is by reservation only. Visitors can join the line during a preselected, 30-minute timeslot that can be reserved up to 5 days in advance. Admission is free and professional photos, which are optional, are available starting at $20.99. To make your reservation, click here.

The Plaza

When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24

Where: Fifth Avenue at Central Park South, NY, NY

Details: The Santa Experience is located in The Plaza Food Hall in the concourse. Photo packages are available starting at $29.99.

Brookfield Place

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: 230 Vesey St., NY, NY

Details: There are three ways to meet Santa, including reserving a spot through an app, checking in for a same-day assignment at the location, or walking in. For more information, click here.

BROOKLYN

Items of Interest

When: Nov. 18 through Nov. 23

Where: 60 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Details: Santa’s visitors will take home their professionally taken photos on a personal flash drive. To make a reservation, click here.

QUEENS

Queens Center

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: 9015 Queens Blvd., Queens, NY

Details: HGTV presents Santa HQ invites visitors to meet Jolly Saint Nick. For $39.99, visitors will get multiple hardcopies of their photos, unlimited digital downloads and a downloadable e-Book. To make a reservation, click here.

THE BRONX

Kings Plaza Shopping Center

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: 5100 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY

Details: Santa will be available for photos and visits on the mall’s upper level, near Best Buy. Reservations are available, but not required. For more information, including Santa’s break schedule, click here.

The Mall at Bay Plaza

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: 200 Baychester Ave., Bronx, NY

Details: HGTV presents Santa HQ invites visitors to meet Jolly Saint Nick. For $39.99, visitors will get multiple hardcopies of their photos, unlimited digital downloads and a downloadable e-Book. To make a reservation, click here.

STATEN ISLAND

Staten Island Mall

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: Lower level JCPenney Court; 2655 Richmond Ave., Staten Island, NY

Details: Reservations are available but not required to visit Santa. For regular hours and special holiday hours, click here.

LONG ISLAND

Bayville Winter Wonderland

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, NY

Details: Visitors can meet Santa, play in the arcade, rock climb, explore a fun house and take in a light show among other holiday fun. For details, click here.

White Post Animal Farm

When: Weekends through Dec. 23

Where: 250 Old Country Road, Melville, NY

Details: Photos with Santa and the Mensch on a Bench are free with paid admission to the animal farm. Click here for details.

Hicks Nurseries

When: Now through Dec. 23

Where: 100 Jericho Tpke., Westbury, NY

Details: Don’t forget to bring your camera to meet Santa. Click here for hours and dates.

Roosevelt Field Mall

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: Main Level mall entrance by Dick’s Sporting Goods, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City, NY

Details: Skip the line by making a reservation to see Santa, here.

Darts Christmas Tree Farm

When: Weekends through Dec. 24

Where: 2355 Main Bayview Road, Southold, Long Island, NY

Details: Santa will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Eve.

Long Island Aquarium

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 10

Where: 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, NY

Details: The aquarium’s Santa Brunch comes with a buffet meal and a chance to take a picture with Santa plus a “special take-home holiday keepsake.” For pricing and to buy tickets, click here.

Walt Whitman Shops

When: Now through Dec. 24

Where: 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station, NY

Details: For hours and to make a reservation, click here.

NEW JERSEY

Freehold Raceway Mall