Man found dead in Bronx school bathroom: police

The BRONX —A teacher was found dead inside a Bronx school Thursday evening it what is believed to be an apparent overdose, the Daily News reports.

The 36-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a bathroom of a Bronx school complex on Longfellow Avenue around 5:55 p.m., police said.

EMS pronounced the man dead on scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, as investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the man is pending family notification.