Student arrested for allegedly calling 911, claiming bomb was at NY high school

NEW YORK — A student was arrested after allegedly calling 911 about a bomb at his high school Friday, police said.

Glen Tyrese Edwards, 17, Spring Valley, has been arrested and faces charges of falsely reporting and incident 2 and making a terroristic threat, according to the Ramapo Police Department.

The teen’s arrest came after police say he called 911 around 10:30 a.m. claiming a bomb was at Ramapo High School.

Following an investigation at the school, police “pinged” the location of the phone in which the call originated, and were able to locate Edwards, police said.

A bomb was never found at the school, and there were no reports of injuries.