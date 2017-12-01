School janitor arrested for alleged sex abuse at Brooklyn elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — A custodian at a Brooklyn elementary school was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a teacher.

Kasim Khan, 32, was arrested around 11:36 a.m. and is accused of allegedly gyrating and rubbing his genitals on a teacher’s backside inside P.S. 222, police said.

Khan is charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse, and harassment.

Khan has been suspended without pay and is not allowed to work for any school, the Department of Education confirms.

Investigation remains ongoing.