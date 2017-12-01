Police search for teens who attacked, robbed man in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the three thieves who violently robbed a man in the Brooklyn.

The incident occurred Nov. 12 around 10:50 p.m. within the vicinity of Nichols Avenue and Fulton Street.

Video surveillance shows three male teens approached a 23-year-old man and engaged in a short conversation with him before one of them lifted the victim off his feet, slamming him into the ground.

The two other individuals punched and kicked him while he was down and took his backpack before fleeing, police said.

The robbers got away with the victim’s cell phone, wallet, debit card, $100 in cash, and a video game system.

All three teens are described to be about 16 to 18 years old.

*Warning: Graphic video below shows the victim getting attacked and robbed.

