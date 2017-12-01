Overturned vehicle causing massive delays on Van Wyck Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — An overturned vehicle has blocked multiple lanes on the Van Wyck Expressway, causing massive delays during the Friday morning rush-hour commute.

The vehicle flipped onto its side on the southbound side near Northern Boulevard, AIR11 footage showed as of 6:25 a.m.

An tow truck and ambulance were on scene, and the vehicle was flipped upright within minutes.

When the vehicle was on its side, two lanes were closed, but as it was flipped upright and towed away the southbound side was fully closed.

The incident caused massive delays on both sides of the Van Wyck.

Southbound, vehicles were backed up to the Whitestone Expressway, and westbound vehicles faced traffic through the Cross Island Parkway.

Overturned vehicle on the Van Wyck S/B at Northern Blvd. Massive delays back to span of Whitestone Bridge & Cross Island Pkwy pic.twitter.com/UzDD2aJ9vM — MARISSA TORRES PIX11 (@MarissaTorresTV) December 1, 2017