‘Operation Santa’ kicks off annual campaign fulfilling wishes in NYC, Puerto Rico and beyond

NEW YORK — The letters come from all over. All of them, addressed to Santa and they all have one common thread.

Each year the U.S. Postal Service’s annual Operation Santa campaign tugs at the heart strings while fulfilling holiday wishes for countless children and their families.

“We want everyone to have that opportunity to help somebody who they may not even know have a great Christmas and a great holiday season,” USPS Marketing Manager Allen Tanko told PIX11 News.

The program, which has flourished for over a century, relies heavily on the help of anonymous elves like Kim Olive who has opened her heart to the “operation” for the past 4 years.

“You know you have these parents and grandparents who are taking care of families of 6 or 8 and they just don’t know what else to do,” she said.

This year, on the 105th anniversary of the holiday tradition, the U.S. Postal Service is extending a hand to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands where families are still trying to stay afloat months after Hurricane Maria

“They’re the areas most in need now,” said Michael Munoz, 2017 Honorary Community Elf for Operation Santa. “New York has been on the forefront in leading in that relief especially to Puerto Rico so why not bring Christmas to the kids in Puerto Rico.”

For the first time ever, the letter-writing program is going digital where more than 50,000 letters will be available online at DeliverCheer.com for those looking to help.

After all, Santa can’t do it all by himself.

For more information on how you can participate in this year’s Operation Santa, visit the USPS website.