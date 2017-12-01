Nets help honor slain teen’s memory with dedication of renovated basketball court in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two newly refurbished basketball courts in Brooklyn were unveiled Friday — in memory of Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr., who was killed by an ex-NYPD officer in 1994.

"This is not just a day for Nicholas. This is a day for all of our youth" said Nicholas Heyward Sr., the father of the victim.

Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. wanted to be a basketball player and loved playing in the park, according to his father.

The renovated courts were funded by the Barclays Center's foundation, Barclays Center Cares and the Brooklyn Nets Foundation.

Nets players were on hand to run basketball drills with kids from the neighborhood.

"It means a lot to the community and the youth that the Brooklyn Nets had some part in this" said Nicholas Heyward Sr.

Story and video by PIX11's Darren McQuade.