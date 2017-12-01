Multiple people struck by vehicle in Linden, NJ: police

LINDEN, N.J. — Multiple people were struck by a car in Linden Friday morning, local police confirm.

“Multiple adults” were struck at West St Georges Avenue and Dewitt Street around 6:30 a.m., according to the Linden Police Department.

A heavily damaged vehicle remained on scene, with its hazard lights on, and was being inspected by investigators as of 7:25 a.m., AIR11 footage showed.

It was not clear if the pedestrians were in a crosswalk. The car was stopped in the intersection, just in front of it.

The vehicle appeared to strike the pedestrians head-on, and had a badly smashed and caved-in front windshield.

Saint George Avenue was closed in both directions between our Ercama Street and Summit Street, police said.