Most popular baby names of 2017

Posted 11:20 AM, December 1, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:02PM, December 1, 2017

Oh baby! The top baby names of 2017 are here.

BabyCenter released their list of the most popular names of the year; Sophia tops the list as the most popular girl name for the eighth consecutive year, while Jackson holds the top spot for the fifth year in a row.

Some honorable mentions that got a boost this year included names of rappers, basketball champions, and Disney characters:

Kendrick and Chance - names of two rappers - saw a spike in popularity this year. Basketball stars' names also saw an increase in popularity this year - Lebron saw a 64 percent increase and Carmelo saw an 18 percent increase. Another name that saw a surge in popularity was Moana. The Disney heroine's name saw a 64 percent increase for baby girls.

BabyCenter’s list comes from more than 500,000 parents who shared their baby’s names with them in 2017.

For a look at the top 10 names, look below:

Girls:

  1. Sophia
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Ava
  5. Isabella
  6. Mia
  7. Aria
  8. Riley
  9. Zoe
  10. Amelia

Boys:

  1. Jackson
  2. Liam
  3. Noah
  4. Aiden
  5. Lucas
  6. Caden
  7. Grayson
  8. Mason
  9. Elijah
  10. Logan