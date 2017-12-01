Most popular baby names of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oh baby! The top baby names of 2017 are here.

BabyCenter released their list of the most popular names of the year; Sophia tops the list as the most popular girl name for the eighth consecutive year, while Jackson holds the top spot for the fifth year in a row.

Some honorable mentions that got a boost this year included names of rappers, basketball champions, and Disney characters:

Kendrick and Chance - names of two rappers - saw a spike in popularity this year. Basketball stars' names also saw an increase in popularity this year - Lebron saw a 64 percent increase and Carmelo saw an 18 percent increase. Another name that saw a surge in popularity was Moana. The Disney heroine's name saw a 64 percent increase for baby girls.

BabyCenter’s list comes from more than 500,000 parents who shared their baby’s names with them in 2017.

For a look at the top 10 names, look below:

Girls:

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Isabella Mia Aria Riley Zoe Amelia

Boys: