“Jane the Virgin” star Jaime Camil plays “Mo the Monster” in new educational game

Actor Jaime Camil is the voice behind "Papa" in Disney/Pixar's animated hit "Coco." However, he'salso lending his voice to another project--Mo the Monster. As Mo the Monster, he helps create a magical storytelling and drawing experience for Spanish-speaking kids. You have to see it to believe it - physical drawing become digital props in a magical adventure where kids are the cartoonist and director. Monster en Espanol will be available on iPad and iPhone for $49 at playosmo.com,

Of course, Camil can be seen on the popular CW show "Jane the Virgin." It airs on Fridays at 8pm on PIX11.