Follow-up Friday: Here’s how Monica is making it happen this week

Crystle Starks says the kids of the Bronx Track team called VO2 Max are fast and super smart in the classroom.

“There are 27 boys and girls from all across the Bronx. Many of them can’t afford the trip and are on payment plans. We are hoping for a miracle,” said Starks, the team coordinator.

From ages 5-12 years old, they need $75 per runner. The kids went to Nationals and chartered a bus!

If you still would like to give to the team:

https://www.gofundme.com/helpinghandinitiativev02?ssid=1150383850&pos=1

Uniqua Silver lives in the Roosevelt Houses and says she has a new baby and needs repairs.

“I worry about my baby everyday, and I need new walls and ceilings,” said Silver.

Silver says she’s put in several tickets for the City to do repairs, and nothing has been done.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing says, “The ceiling is not in danger of collapsing but has been warped by a water leak above. We have reassured the resident of this and we are urgently working to find the source of the leak. We must do better for our residents." Crews fixed Silver’s walls and ceilings.

Burton, a 20-month-old golden retriever, is the first four-legged full-time employee of the Children's Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick and the first in the state.

“I have dogs at home that I don’t see. Its nice to have a dog here to hold,” said one of the hospital’s patients. Amber Sims says it’s important to keep children’s spirits up, especially her five-year-old daughter.

“If it makes her happy, it’s worth the world. And it makes me happy,” said Sims. “We Just love having him around. He makes people smile,” said Bonnie Altieri, with the Children’s Specialized Hospital.

PIX11 News reached out to Chewy.com for food, toys, and treats. Mickey’s Kids Foundation helped bring Burton to the hospital. North Star Vets is Burton’s official vet.

