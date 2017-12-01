Facebook video purporting to show woman slapping baby prompts police investigation

SAN DIEGO — The mother of a six-month old San Diego baby, seen in a viral video being repeatedly slapped on the head, posted bail Thursday night on unrelated charges and earlier in the day, she told 10News it was not her slapping the child in the video.

Jowi Morales, 18, texted with 10News reporter Travis Rice via Facebook before police arrested her Thursday afternoon.

Rice asked Morales how the baby was, and she wrote the baby was “fine as far as I’m concerned.”

Morales wrote that the baby was safe and “people are sending me threats.” At the time, police were trying to locate Morales and the child.

Rice urged Morales to turn herself in, but Morales wrote, “And arrest me? I’d rather not go to jail.”

She said the video was taken four weeks ago, and when Rice asked Morales if it was her hitting the baby in the video, she replied, “Nope.”

Rice asked who hit the baby and Morales sent a thumbs-up emoji and quit responding.

Morales was arrested on an outstanding domestic violence warrant, San Diego police said. She bailed out of jail at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Her bail was listed as $50,000.

Police said they are still investigating the video and the allegations of child abuse and, as of Thursday night, Morales was not charged with any crime relating to the video.