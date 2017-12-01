79 people to be arrested in NJ child porn bust, Attorney General says

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. —The Attorney General is expected to announce Friday the arrests of 79 child predators and child pornography offenders following a nine-month child protection operation run by the New Jersey Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Among those arrested include ten “hands-on” offenders, comprising of predators who tried to have children transported by traffickers so they can have sex with the children, four men who allegedly lured children for sex, and a camp counselor was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

A youth minister was also arrested for allegedly sending crude photos of himself to a young girl, and another man was taken into custody for allegedly using a phone app to record underage girls performing sex acts.

Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and those who collaborated in the operation will showcase the technology used to make the arrests, including the use of a new electronics-sniffing dog and a new mobile cyber forensics laboratory during the press conference.