Yonkers man dies being tasered at Best Buy

TARRYTOWN, NY —A 21-year-old Yonkers man died Wednesday night after he was tasered by officers.

Security from Best Buy struggled with Jonathan Maldonado after the man allegedly committed a larceny at the store around 5:50 p.m., officials said. Police responded to the scene and tasered Maldonado.

He was handcuffed, but began to lose consciousness, police said. Maldonado went into cardiac arrest while in an ambulance. He died at the hospital just before 7 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what exactly Maldonado allegedly did at the Best Buy in Hartsdale.

Three officers involved in the arrest suffered minor injuries, officials said. They were treated at a local hospital. The three officers have since been released and placed on modified duty.

Police plan to share more information on this incident on Dec. 1.