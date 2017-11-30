Video: Two men sought for knifepoint robbery in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police are asking for help in identifying the two men connected to a violent robbery in the Bronx.

The incident occurred Nov. 6 around 3:20 a.m. when two men stopped a 46-year-old man who was walking in front of 1870 Grand Concourse.

They displayed knives and threw the victim onto the ground and demanded money, going through the victim’s pockets, police said.

The two men removed the victim’s cellphone repeatedly hit him before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The first man displayed a kitchen knife and is described to be about 5 feet 5 inches, 170 pounds, with short, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The second man displayed a folding knife and is described to be about 5 feet 1 inch, 170 pounds, with close-cut, black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).