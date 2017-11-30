Two men arrested in connection to death of mafia associate’s son

BROOKLYN — Two men have been arrested in connection to the death a mafia associate’s son.

Police arrested Vincent Iacono, 36, and Louie Iacono, 36, Wednesday for the death 35-year-old Carmine Carini.

During the Labor Day weekend, Carmine Carini’s body was found tied to a cinder block, floating by a dock in New York City.

The police chief of detectives, Robert Boyce said Carini’s father had ties to organized crime, not the son.

Louie Iacono was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence to conceal/destroy.

Vincent Iacono was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence to conceal/destroy.