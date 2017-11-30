‘Trying to freeze us out’: Brooklyn families say they don’t have heat; super disagrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Several families who live in an East Flatbush building say they haven’t had heat in months.

“It’s been so long since I’ve had heat. Management doesn’t listen to our complaints,” said Jerry Cole, a long-time resident of the Beverly Road building

The super of the building told PIX11 the heat is always on and the temperature is always set at 72 degrees.

Lara Tross, who lives in the building says that’s not true.

“They are trying to freeze us out,” said Tross.

The building management, JBM Estates LLC, sent us this statement via email, “There are approximately 400 complaints for this building. 225 out of the 400 complaints are from apartment 6A, 70 are from apartment 3G, 35 are from apartment 4F and 14 out of the 400 complaints are from apartment 1F.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.