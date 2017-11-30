Tractor-trailer overturns on NJ Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after it overturned during a collision on the NJ Turnpike Thursday morning.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the outer lanes of the northbound side of the NJ Turnpike within the vicinity of the Joyce Kilmer Service Area.

A fire broke out earlier, and debris is over the highway.

All traffic has been diverted into the inner lanes of the highway. At least one lane is open on the outer lane for truck traffic.

Expect heavy delays.

