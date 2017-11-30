The History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been lit. Though the spruce attracts over a 100 million people, the annual tradition, now in its 85th year, had humble beginnings.

SMALL ROOTS

The first Christmas Tree outdates Rockefeller Center. On Christmas Eve 1931, a group of construction workers bought a 20-foot fir tree. It was adorned with homemade decorations. Two years later in 1933, 30 Rockefeller Plaza opened and with it the first official Christmas tree was displayed with just 700 lights.

The custom continued through the Great Depression. During World War II, trees weren’t lit to comply with blackout regulations, but they were decorated in patriotic red, white and blue. In 1949, the tree was painted silver as if to appear draped in snow.

AN ANNUAL TRADITION

The first tree lighting ceremony was televised in 1951 on the “Kate Smith Show.” Since then, famous celebrities and politicians have hosted the special. This year Leslie Odom, Jr. and Gwen Stefani sang carols.

Though the tree is the main attraction, there are other holiday fixtures around the plaza. The dozen wired angels first appeared in 1969. And the 550-pound Swarovski crystal star first dazzled people in 2004. Today it sparkles with 25,000 crystals, one million facets, and over 1,000 channels of glittering lights.

OH CHRISTMAS TREE, OH CHRISTMAS TREE!

The 2017 tree hails from State College, Pennsylvania and is 75 feet tall and 50 feet wide. And though the Norway Spruce weighs over 12 tons without any ornaments, the tree is decorated with over 50,000 LED lights that sit on 5 miles worth of wire.

The tree will remain up until January 7. After that, it will go from a Christmas Tree to a Giving Tree, with its lumber being donated to Habitat for Humanity.